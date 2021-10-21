Advertise
15-year-old boy to be charged as an adult in shooting death of San Tan Valley teen

It’s not clear what led up the shooting.
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - The Pinal County Attorney’s Office says it will charge the 15-year-old boy who turned himself in to authorities earlier this week as an adult in the shooting death of a San Tan Valley teen.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said that the boy turned himself in Wednesday morning, Oct. 20, with his attorney by his side. He is the primary suspect in the shooting death of another 15-year-old boy who was found on Sept. 26.

When PCSO deputies arrived at the victim’s home near East Bella Vista Road and Appalachian Trail Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, they found the body of Joshua McCoy. The Florence Unified School District confirmed the boy attended Poston Butte High School. It’s still not clear what led up the shooting.

County prosecutors confirmed to Arizona’s Family Thursday afternoon that the suspect, a minor, will be charged as an adult. He has been identified as Joshua Franklin.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

