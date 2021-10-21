Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

ADOT to host virtual meeting Thursday for I-10 widening project

ADOT will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the Interstate 10...
ADOT will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the Interstate 10 widening project near Ina to Ruthrauff.(koldbitcentralsvc | Source: KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ADOT will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the Interstate 10 widening project for Ina to Ruthrauff.

The meeting, set for 5:30-7 p.m., will include a presentation and provide the public with a chance to ask questions and offer comments.

ADOT is designing improvements to the nearly 4-mile section of Interstate 10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads, reconstructing and widening the highway to four lanes in each direction, including the traffic interchanges at Orange Grove Road and Sunset Road. Improvements also include adding additional lanes at exit and entrance ramps in the project area and creating new travel lanes using the inside shoulder near Ina Road.

You can listen to the meeting in several ways.

Public input will be considered during the final design of the project. Comments provided by Nov. 21, 2021, will be included in the summary of this meeting; however, comments are welcome at any time.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting or would like to comment further, may provide comments or ask questions in these ways:

  • Phone: 855-712-8530 (English and Spanish)
  • Email: JMoerke@azdot.gov
  • Mail: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713

For more information, go to azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Accessory structures, known as casitas or tiny homes, are now allowed at Tucson residences.
Tucson now allows accessory buildings at residences
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

US 60 will close on Oct. 25 because of continued construction on the Pinto Creek Bridge.
US 60 set to close between Superior, Miami on Oct. 25
Pima County road closures
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife
Danger in the dark: residents say unlit road is a safety issue for drivers and wildlife