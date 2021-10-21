ADOT to host virtual meeting Thursday for I-10 widening project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - ADOT will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the Interstate 10 widening project for Ina to Ruthrauff.

The meeting, set for 5:30-7 p.m., will include a presentation and provide the public with a chance to ask questions and offer comments.

ADOT is designing improvements to the nearly 4-mile section of Interstate 10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads, reconstructing and widening the highway to four lanes in each direction, including the traffic interchanges at Orange Grove Road and Sunset Road. Improvements also include adding additional lanes at exit and entrance ramps in the project area and creating new travel lanes using the inside shoulder near Ina Road.

You can listen to the meeting in several ways.

Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89399458336

Phone: 669-900-6833 (English)

Phone: 866-730-7514, pin de participante 984619# (español)

Public input will be considered during the final design of the project. Comments provided by Nov. 21, 2021, will be included in the summary of this meeting; however, comments are welcome at any time.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting or would like to comment further, may provide comments or ask questions in these ways:

Phone: 855-712-8530 (English and Spanish)

Email: JMoerke@azdot.gov

Mail: ADOT Community Relations, 1221 S. Second Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85713

For more information, go to azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff .

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.