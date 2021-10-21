Arizona Drug Take-Back Event to be held Oct. 23

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food Stores, Cardinal Health, and DisposeRx will host the Arizona Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 23 in response to the growing issue of prescription medication misuse.

The event will take place at Fry’s Food and Drug at 7050 E 22nd St. from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

In August 2021, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that prescription medication misuse has increased among 10 to 14-year-olds in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the majority of people who misuse prescription drugs get them from a friend or family member.

Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches just outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores).

“Fry’s Food Stores welcomes the opportunity to again partner with Cardinal Health and DisposeRx to provide safe, convenient and anonymous locations to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Stephanie Spark, Fry’s Health and Wellness Division leader said.

Other Fry’s Food Stores locations include:

3100 N Glassford Hill Rd,. Prescott Valley

2115 Highway 60 #200, Globe

1575 N Dysart Rd, Avondale

1935 N Stapley Dr., Mesa

1815 W Glendale Ave., Phoenix

3949 E Chandler Blvd., Phoenix

2800 West Dove Valley, Phoenix

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.