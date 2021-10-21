Advertise
Arizona Drug Take-Back Event to be held Oct. 23

(Fry's Food and Drug)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fry’s Food Stores, Cardinal Health, and DisposeRx will host the Arizona Drug Take-Back Event on Saturday, Oct. 23 in response to the growing issue of prescription medication misuse.

The event will take place at Fry’s Food and Drug at 7050 E 22nd St. from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

In August 2021, a study funded by the National Institutes of Health found that prescription medication misuse has increased among 10 to 14-year-olds in the first six months of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, according to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, the majority of people who misuse prescription drugs get them from a friend or family member.

Local law enforcement officers will be on site to accept unused or expired pills, liquids, gels and patches just outside stores (no medications will be accepted inside stores).

“Fry’s Food Stores welcomes the opportunity to again partner with Cardinal Health and DisposeRx to provide safe, convenient and anonymous locations to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs,” Stephanie Spark, Fry’s Health and Wellness Division leader said.

Other Fry’s Food Stores locations include:

  • 3100 N Glassford Hill Rd,. Prescott Valley
  • 2115 Highway 60 #200, Globe
  • 1575 N Dysart Rd, Avondale
  • 1935 N Stapley Dr., Mesa
  • 1815 W Glendale Ave., Phoenix
  • 3949 E Chandler Blvd., Phoenix
  • 2800 West Dove Valley, Phoenix

