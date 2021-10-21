Advertise
Arizona Renaissance Festival returns in February

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Mark your calendars for the 34th Annual Arizona Renaissance Festival.

This year, the event features a medieval amusement park, a 16-stage theater, a 50-acre circus, plus an arts and crafts fair. There will even be a jousting tournament and a feast.

Festival-goers can will see combined entertainment and wares reminiscent of what may have been found in a 16th Century European village market.

Organizers say more than 2,000 characters will be attending, including knights, lords and ladies.

The Renaissance Festival is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, starting February 5 to April 3. It will be held just east of Apache Junction, on U.S. Highway 60.

To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

