Evictions increase, rent costs climb in Pima County

Tucson shelter already at capacity
Tucson shelter already at capacity(KOLD News 13)
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:20 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Protections from evictions ended at the end of August. Pima County Constables Kristen Randall says the eviction numbers have steadily climbed each week. The Tucson Pima County Eviction Prevention Program has received nearly 25,000 eviction prevention requests.

“It is alarming. And not just because it’s a lot of work. The amount of need for shelter space and resources is increasing but the availability of these resources is just not there right now,” she said.

Randall fears Tucson will surpass pre-pandemic eviction levels.

“We were seeing the city of Tucson on a list in the top 25 cities in the country for eviction rate,” she said.

To make matters worse, affordable housing options are scarce.

“There’s very few cheaper places to live,” she said. “The availability of housing is low at the moment which also means that the prices are increasing.”

One Tucson man, who didn’t want to be identified, says his rent is increasing by 20%, or about $160 per month.

“That’s a credit card bill, a utility bill, a whole month of groceries or a lot more for some people,” he said.

He says he’s lucky he can work a second job to make ends meet but feels bad for people on fixed incomes who can’t.

“I put too much stock in humanity. Whenever these occasions come up, you see the best in some people and you also see the worst in some people,” he said.

Randall says rental assistance money is still available, but it just takes time to get it dispersed.

“Apply as soon as possible, have a conversation with the landlord about partial payment plans while they’re waiting for the rental assistance and see if the landlord will be willing to wait,” she said.

To apply for the Eviction Prevention Program, click HERE.

To get help from Emergency Eviction Legal Services, click HERE.

