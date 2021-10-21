FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with 90s by Friday. Gusty and cooler by next week
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is in control so our forecast is getting warmer as we wrap up the week. Slightly cooler and breezy by this weekend as a weak system passes north of us. A stronger system will produce gusty winds and cooler temperatures by early next week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
