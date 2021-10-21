Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Flirting with 90s by Friday. Gusty and cooler by next week

By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:06 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is in control so our forecast is getting warmer as we wrap up the week. Slightly cooler and breezy by this weekend as a weak system passes north of us. A stronger system will produce gusty winds and cooler temperatures by early next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.

