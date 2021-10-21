FIRST ALERT FORECAST: a little bit of a warm up to end the work week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will build in pushing daytime highs into the upper 80s to low 90s. Our next storm system will impact southern Arizona by early next week producing strong winds and cooler temperatures with maybe a shower or two.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. Breezy with a 10% rain chance.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

