Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a...
FILE - A Greyhound bus driver wears a protective mask and gloves as he prepares to depart a station in downtown San Antonio, in this Monday, March 30, 2020, file photo. German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound’s bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country.

The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months.

FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries outside the U.S. with 400,000 daily connections.

Greyhound dates back to 1914 and currently connects approximately 2,400 destinations across North America, with nearly 16 million passengers each year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
Accessory structures, known as casitas or tiny homes, are now allowed at Tucson residences.
Tucson now allows accessory buildings at residences
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Wildfire burning near Madera Canyon in Santa Ritas

Latest News

Pedro Quesada, 66, was last seen in the 11000 block of West Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks...
Vulnerable Pima County man last seen in Picture Rocks area
FILE — In this Feb. 3, 2020 file photo, Lev Parnas, a businessman who once pitched himself as...
NYC jury hears closing arguments in Giuliani associate’s fraud trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday the vote on Steve Bannon's contempt charges is an...
Pelosi on Bannon contempt vote: Checks and balances important
The crash happened near Wilmot Road on I-10 on Thursday, Oct. 21.
I-10 closed in both directions near Wilmot Road because of crash involving hazardous materials