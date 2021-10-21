I-10 closed in both directions near Wilmot Road because of crash involving hazardous materials

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 is closed in both directions because of a hazardous materials spill after a crash near Wilmot Road.

The crash, which the Arizona Department of Public Safety is calling a minor injury collision, involved a tractor-trailer which is leaking a toxic substance.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes, which are expected to be closed for several hours. Eastbound lanes are expected to open sooner. Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Wilmot Road.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.