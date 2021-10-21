Advertise
Suspect who killed DEA agent in Tucson had criminal history in Calfornia

The man who fatally shot a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Tucson in early October...
The man who fatally shot a federal agent inside an Amtrak train in Tucson in early October faced multiple criminal charges in California.(KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - The man who died in a gunfight in Tucson with law enforcement officers this month after fatally shooting a federal agent inside an Amtrak train faced multiple criminal charges in California, according to the Associated Press.

Darrion Taylor, 26, had been released on bond from a jail in California’s Alameda County, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Raymond Kelly told the Arizona Daily Star and the Arizona Republic.

Taylor had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County, where he was arrested in 2020 on a warrant from Sacramento County on charges that included robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the newspapers reported.

Authorities said Taylor was a passenger on Amtrak’s Sunset Limited when the train stopped at the Tucson station en route to New Orleans from Los Angeles.

Authorities said Taylor fatally shot DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo while Garbo and other members of a regional task force of DEA agents and local police officers searched passengers’ luggage for contraband, authorities said.

A second DEA agent and a Tucson police officer were wounded in the gunfire.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

