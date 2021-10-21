TPD investigating homicide near downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, a woman has died as a result of a gunshot wound near downtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Public Safety Communications Department were called to do a welfare check near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road just after 9:30 a.m. They located a female that was unresponsive near the northwest corner of the intersection. Officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles.

After investigation, detectives determined that Mendibles sustained gunshot trauma.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

