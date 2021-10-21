Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

TPD investigating homicide near downtown Tucson

TPD investigating homicide
TPD investigating homicide(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to officials, a woman has died as a result of a gunshot wound near downtown Tucson on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The Public Safety Communications Department were called to do a welfare check near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road just after 9:30 a.m. They located a female that was unresponsive near the northwest corner of the intersection. Officers pronounced her dead at the scene.

The woman has been identified as 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles.

After investigation, detectives determined that Mendibles sustained gunshot trauma.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
Accessory structures, known as casitas or tiny homes, are now allowed at Tucson residences.
Tucson now allows accessory buildings at residences
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Wildfire near Madera Canyon in Santa Ritas grows to nine acres

Latest News

In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve...
House votes to hold Trump ally Steve Bannon in contempt
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
COVID-19 vaccine: CDC panel backs expanded booster rollout
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Arizona Drug Take-Back Event to be held Oct. 23