Tucson police looking for missing woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable woman who was last seen in midtown on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Authorities say 54-year-old Petra Abel was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard.

She is described as standing at 5′2″ and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

