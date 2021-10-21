Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Tucson police looking for missing woman

Police say Petra Abel was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home.
Police say Petra Abel was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing, vulnerable woman who was last seen in midtown on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

Authorities say 54-year-old Petra Abel was last seen around 1 p.m. at her home near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard.

She is described as standing at 5′2″ and weighing 120 pounds.

Anyone who sees her is urged to call 911.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said no suspects are in custody following a fatal road-rage...
UPDATE: Suspects sought in road-rage shooting near Dodge and Glenn
A woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park near Ajo Way and Mission Road in Tucson early Wednesday,...
Armed suspect on loose after woman stabbed at Tucson park
A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car on State Route 86 west of Tucson early Tuesday,...
UPDATE: Pedestrian dies in crash on SR 86 west of Tucson
Accessory structures, known as casitas or tiny homes, are now allowed at Tucson residences.
Tucson now allows accessory buildings at residences
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Following the CDC’s decision in early November, children five to eleven will likely have the...
State, Pima County prepare for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines
Fact Finders: natural immunity?
FACT FINDERS: Under vaccine mandates, why isn’t proof of natural immunity accepted?
Following the CDC’s decision in early November, children five to eleven will likely have the...
State, Pima County prepare for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines
ADOT will host a virtual public meeting Thursday, Oct. 21 to talk about the Interstate 10...
ADOT to host virtual meeting Thursday for I-10 widening project