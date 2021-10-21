Two deadly Tucson road rage incidents happen in one week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson has had two deadly road rage incidents in the past seven days. One man was stabbed to death during a road rage incident near I-10 and Craycroft last Wednesday. A separate incident Tuesday left one woman dead and a man injured after road rage led to a shooting near Dodge and Glenn .

The fatal incidents over the past week are bringing more attention to the dangers of road rage.

“We always hope these sort of incidents don’t happen,” said James Allerton, the public information officer at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials want the public to know that these incidents are preventable.

“It’s very frustrating for officers because they cannot be everywhere,” said Alberto Gutier, the director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Tucson resident Steven McConnaugh says he sees road rage very often.

“Being impatient, they don’t want to wait in line, they want to get ahead, cut people off or they’re just not thinking or don’t care,” he said.

He has dashcam video when a car crashed into him, kept driving and failed to signal as they jumped between lanes which are some of the signs of road rage.

McConnaugh says the incident concluded as a hit and run but wishes drivers would face punishment for their actions.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety says road rage can be difficult to prove and identifying an incident as aggressive driving involves several key pieces.

“You have to have three elements,“” Gutier said. “Speed, something else like following too close, failure to signal and then also that someone made a threat to some degree.”

Public safety officials say the best way to handle road rage is not getting involved in it at all.

“Ignore the person and say it’s not worth it for my health and safety,” he said. “Get off the road.”

Allerton recommends people do their best to avoid aggressive drivers.

“Remember to put your pride aside,” he said. “If someone else is getting emotional, go the other way, suppress your emotions and avoid them.”

