UPDATE: I-10 eastbound reopens following hazardous material leak

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in Tucson Thursday, Oct. 21, due to a hazardous...
Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in Tucson Thursday, Oct. 21, due to a hazardous materials spill following a two-vehicle crash near Wilmot Road.(Arizona DPS)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:07 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, the eastbound lanes of I-10 have reopened following a hazardous materials spill on Thursday, Oct. 21.

Interstate 10 westbound is still closed following a two-vehicle crash near Wilmot Road that led to the toxic spill.

The accident, which Arizona DPS is calling a minor injury collision, involved a tractor-trailer that is leaking a toxic substance.

DPS said the truck was carrying isocyanate, which is poisonous.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes, which are expected to be closed for several hours. The roadway is closed at Kolb Road and traffic is being diverted to Valencia Road and then back to the interstate.

