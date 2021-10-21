UPDATE: Missing Tucson woman found safe
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:07 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing, vulnerable woman was found late Wednesday, Oct. 20, after Tucson police asked for help finding her.
Authorities said the 54-year-old went missing that afternoon around her home near East Pima Street and North Columbus Boulevard.
According to officers, a concerted driver spotted her near the road and called police. She has since been reunited with her family.
