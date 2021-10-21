Advertise
UPDATE: Missing, vulnerable Pima County man found safe

Deputies say a Pima County man was found safe.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man who went missing early Thursday, Oct. 21 was found safe, authorities announced.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the 66-year-old man had last been seen in the 11000 block of West Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks.

Deputies say he is being returned home and thanked the public for the help.

