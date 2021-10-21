Advertise
Vulnerable Pima County man last seen in Picture Rocks area

Pedro Quesada, 66, was last seen in the 11000 block of West Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks...
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:15 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find a Pima County man who went missing early Thursday, Oct. 21.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Pedro Quesada, 66, was last seen in the 11000 block of West Windchime Drive in Picture Rocks.

Quesada has been described as a 5-foot-5, 155-pound man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing jeans and a white striped shirt.

He may be driving a blue Chrysler Town and Country van with minor damage to the driver’s side. The van has Arizona license plate HDA2HC.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

