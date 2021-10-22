Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Arizona AG Brnovich asks for restraining order to stop federal COVID vaccine mandate

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking for a temporary restraining order just one month after the state became the first to sue the Biden Administration over a plan to mandate vaccines for large businesses.(AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking for a temporary restraining order just one month after the state became the first to sue the Biden Administration over a plan to mandate vaccines for large businesses.

In a news release, the AG’s office says the amended complaint violates the constitutional rights of federal employees and contractors. It claims that President Biden doesn’t have the legal right to mandate vaccines.

“Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history.”

Brnovich previously told reporters in a conference call that Biden is overstepping his constitutional powers and argued that Congress has delegated too much power to the president. But his lawsuit is focused on what he claims is the differential treatment of U.S. citizens and those living in the country illegally.

In early September, President Biden announced he would order federal workers, health care staff, and companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or face weekly testing. Biden previously signed an executive order requiring all government employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt-out.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated...
UPDATE: Man charged in road-rage shooting that left woman dead
Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in Tucson Thursday, Oct. 21, due to a hazardous...
UPDATE: All lanes open again on I-10 after hazardous material leak at Wilmot Road
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Road-rage cases on the rise
Two deadly Tucson road-rage incidents happen in one week
Firing and hiring: City sizes up terminations over vaccination mandate
City of Tucson makes plans to fire 300 workers

Latest News

Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 3,074 new cases of COVID-19; 20,821 total deaths
Demonstrators march outside of the the U.S. Supreme Court during the Women's March in...
Supreme Court doesn’t block Texas abortion law, sets hearing
Tucson Fire Department advises parents to be proactive, so their child’s Halloween costume...
TFD advises parents to be proactive so Halloween costumes don’t lead to real-life scary situation
Justin Clark Nichols, 30, facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated...
UPDATE: Man charged in road-rage shooting that left woman dead
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer