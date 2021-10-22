Arizona AG Brnovich asks for restraining order to stop federal COVID vaccine mandate

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking for a temporary restraining order just one month after the state became the first to sue the Biden Administration over a plan to mandate vaccines for large businesses.

In a news release, the AG’s office says the amended complaint violates the constitutional rights of federal employees and contractors. It claims that President Biden doesn’t have the legal right to mandate vaccines.

“Once a vaccine has been administered, it can never be undone,” said Attorney General Mark Brnovich. “The COVID-19 vaccine mandate is one of the greatest infringements upon individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers by any administration in our country’s history.”

Brnovich previously told reporters in a conference call that Biden is overstepping his constitutional powers and argued that Congress has delegated too much power to the president. But his lawsuit is focused on what he claims is the differential treatment of U.S. citizens and those living in the country illegally.

In early September, President Biden announced he would order federal workers, health care staff, and companies with more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or face weekly testing. Biden previously signed an executive order requiring all government employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, with no option of being regularly tested to opt-out.

