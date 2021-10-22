Advertise
‘Bosom Buddies’ actor Peter Scolari dies at age 66

FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18,...
FILE - Peter Scolari arrives at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. Scolari, a versatile character actor whose television roles included a yuppie producer on “Newhart” and a closeted dad on “Girls” and who was on Broadway in “Hairspray” and “Wicked,” died Friday morning in New York after fighting cancer for two years, according to Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, his longtime manager. He was 66.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Peter Scolari, who rose to fame as an actor alongside Tom Hanks in the TV show “Bosom Buddies,” has died. He was 66 years old.

Scolari died in New York on Friday morning after fighting cancer for two years, according to his longtime manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky.

He appeared in “Newhart” and “Murphy Brown” amid his dozens of TV and film roles over the years. He won an Emmy in 2016 for his portrayal of Tad Horvath on “Girls.”

