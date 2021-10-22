FACT FINDERS: Could COVID-19 Booster Shots Soon Be Mandated?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 booster shots are now rolling out, many people are wondering if a booster soon be mandated by employera?

Attorney Travis Pacheco with Fennemore Craig says it is not something that would happen today but it is a real possibility this could happen in the future if some things change.

”It depends on a variety of factors, again. One, is how the federal government and state and local governments ultimately define who is ‘fully vaccinated.’ That definition may evolve over time to include those individuals who have received boosters or are expected to get boosters,” he said.

If that were to happen, Pacheco says employers could then require boosters as part of their mandatory policies. In the CDC’s Advisory Committee meeting Thursday, this topic was addressed. They said the emergence of boosters have not, at least at this point, changed the definition of ‘fully vaccinated.’

