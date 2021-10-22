FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big cool down comes next week!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure is in control so our forecast is getting warmer as we wrap up the week. Slightly cooler and breezy by this weekend as a weak system passes north of us. A stronger system will produce gusty winds and cooler temperatures by early next week with maybe an isolated shower!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. 10% rain chance.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

