Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend ahead. A pacific storm will bring changes by early next week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly breezy with near-normal temperatures expected this weekend. A cold front will sweep through Arizona Monday into Tuesday bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Precipitation will stay north of us. High pressure returns by the second half of next week along with warmer temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated...
UPDATE: Infant was in car involved in fatal road-rage shooting
Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in Tucson Thursday, Oct. 21, due to a hazardous...
UPDATE: All lanes open again on I-10 after hazardous material leak at Wilmot Road
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
Firing and hiring: City sizes up terminations over vaccination mandate
City of Tucson makes plans to fire 300 workers
Road-rage cases on the rise
Two deadly Tucson road-rage incidents happen in one week

Latest News

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 22
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 22
The Madera Fire burning in the Santa Rita Mountains was started late Tuesday, Oct. 19.
UPDATE: Wildfire near Madera Canyon in Santa Ritas now 70% contained
First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A big cool down comes next week!
First Alert Forecast
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, October 22nd