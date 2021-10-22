FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A+ weekend ahead. A pacific storm will bring changes by early next week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slightly breezy with near-normal temperatures expected this weekend. A cold front will sweep through Arizona Monday into Tuesday bringing gusty winds and cooler temperatures. Precipitation will stay north of us. High pressure returns by the second half of next week along with warmer temperatures.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

