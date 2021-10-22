Advertise
Historic Canoa Ranch hosts outdoor concert this weekend

By Javier Lopez and KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This Sunday Oct. 24, The Green Valley Concert Band will be returning to Historic Canoa Ranch to play an outdoor show.

Led by John Snavely, the all-volunteer band has played at Canoa Ranch every year since 2015, except in 2020. However, they are ecstatic to be returning this year.

“They are phenomenal musicians,” said Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation (NRPR) Special Staff Assistant Valerie Samoy. “They’re one of Canoa Ranch’s great partners. All proceeds from their shows go toward the continued restoration and improvement of the ranch.”

The theme of the concert will be “Fiesta,” with the lineup including Mexican dance music to Dixieland jazz. A selection from “La Fiesta Mexicana” written by a once Green Valley resident, H. Owen Reed will also be performed.

The free show begins at 5 p.m. No tickets are needed, but a $10 donation is encouraged. Chairs and snacks are not provided so guests are encouraged to bring their own.

Historic Canoa Ranch is located at 5375 S. I-19 Frontage Road in Green Valley.

For more, visit HERE.

