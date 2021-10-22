Phoenix PD looking for armed robbery suspect who escaped police custody

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who escaped from police custody early Friday morning, Oct. 22.

UPDATE: The suspect is 20yo, Tyler Woodward. He is known to cover his tattoos with make-up. https://t.co/oP0mkFD4eq — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) October 22, 2021

In a tweet, police said that the suspect escaped in the area of Central Avenue and Elwood Street around 1 a.m. He has been identified as 20-year-old Tyler Woodward. According to police, the robbery happened on Oct. 10 in the area of Seventh Street and Bell Road.

Police say Woodward is known to cover his tattoos with make-up. Anyone who sees him is asked not to approach him and to call 911 instead. Those who have tips on his whereabouts should call 602-262-6151.

