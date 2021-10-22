Pima County rounds up 40 domestic violence suspects

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department recently arrested 40 people, and many are facing similar charges.

Deputies announced they rounded up 40 people who had outstanding arrest warrants for domestic violence and other offenses between Tuesday, Oct. 19 and Wednesday, Oct. 20. The suspects had a combined total of 60 outstanding warrants, authorities say.

Between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Oct. 26, the Pima County Justice Court is offering anyone with an outstanding domestic violence warrant to speak with a judge about their case and begin the process of having the warrant resolved.

