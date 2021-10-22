Pima County, Southwest Gas turn wastewater into usable energy source

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cities, counties and companies are looking for more ways to use renewable energy and reduce greenhouse gases. Pima County and Southwest Gas are now teaming up to do just that. The unlikely source is down the drain.

Most of what Pima County flushes down the drain heads to the Tres Rios water reclamation facility. Until now, some of this was made into fertilizer or water for agricultural use. But Pima County is branching out to make more, it’s now powering thousands.

“We call it dirty gas,” said Bobby DeAngelo, with Pima County.

DeAngelo helped coordinate the construction and implementation of a new facility that takes wastewater and turns it into usable methane gas.

“The solids are digested. We have digesters that are set up exactly like your stomach. They’re set at a temperature of about 95 degrees, and exactly what goes on in you digestive system is what goes on in the digesters. One of the byproducts of digestion is gas,” said DeAngelo. “The technology behind me takes that dirty gas, removes all the contaminates…and leaves us with 99 percent methane gas.”

Southwest Gas is using the methane the new biogas facility produces. It’s the first of a handful of similar project aiming to use more renewables.

“Each year (the facility produces) enough energy to power about 5,500 homes,” said Will Batista of Southwest Gas.

While wind, solar and nuclear energy are leading the way to cleaner energy and renewables, as DeAngelo points out, this is a constant, untapped solution to energy.

“I mean it’s 24 hours, seven days a week, wastewater never sleeps. So, we’re open all the time,” said DeAngelo. “This is a nonstop renewable resource.”

The facility has been in the works for close to a decade, with construction starting a little more than two years ago. COVID-19 delays impacted the timeline and finishing of the facility by at least nine months.

Southwest Gas is also putting similar facilities at Arizona dairies. With a handful of projects, they’ll be able to produce a million times the power a single home uses every year.

