Police seek driver who fled crash on 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid East 22nd Street near Santa Rita Park after a crash that damaged utility poles in the area.

Police say 22nd Street traffic between South Euclid Avenue and west of South Fourth Avenue will be heavily restricted as they investigate the crash.

They tell us that the car struck multiple utility poles and rolled over several times.

TEP crews will also be working in the area to make repairs.

Police tell KOLD News 13 that the driver of the car fled the scene and has not yet been found.

