Semi-hauler collides with freeway overpass in Mesa, becomes stuck

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) – Part of a semi-hauler was sheared off after the truck drove under the Greenfield Road overpass on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the semi hauling an open trailer was traveling along the westbound lanes of the freeway around 4 p.m. when it struck the overpass.

ADOT's IRU crews are out on Loop 202 Red Moutnain at Greenfield and snapped some shots of the reason for this closure.



It's important to secure your load, nom atter how big or how small!#phxtraffic #Loop202 pic.twitter.com/4Hmr2Yayau — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) October 22, 2021

It’s unclear why the hydraulic trailer was in the upright position as it was traveling down the freeway. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured. The road sign on the overpass suffered some damage.

As crews removed the wreckage the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say it’s important to secure your load, no matter how big or how small.

