Suspect sought in theft from car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are looking for a suspect in a theft from a car earlier this month.

Officers say the victim was headed to work when he discovered his tools had been stolen.

Authorities released a video on Thursday, Oct. 21 that shows a man with a bandana over his face shining a flashlight into the car before hoisting himself halfway in through a window and pulling something out.

The theft took place in the Copper Creek Subdivision.

Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call detectives at 229-4900.

