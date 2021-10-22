Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

TFD advises parents to be proactive so Halloween costumes don’t lead to real-life scary situation

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is about a week away and many parents are busy planning their child’s costumes. But with trick-or-treating comes a scary fact: Twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween compared with any other day of the year.

Barrett Baker, Tucson Fire Department Battalion Chief, suggests parents be proactive so their child’s Halloween costume doesn’t lead to a real-life scary situation.

“When we trick-or-treat it’s at night, so when we talk about darkness we don’t want to be dark as well,” Baker said. “The important thing with that is visibility, we need to see, so kids need to carry a flashlight so they don’t slip, trip and fall because they don’t see the rock in the road.”

Baker says being visible is just as important. TFD suggests reflective tape or glow sticks, especially for darker costumes or ones with masks.

“If the eye holes are covered with film in the darkness that’s going to prevent you from seeing,” Baker said. “You want to make sure you can see out of the mask and that the costume fits, because again if it’s dragging on the ground you could slip, trip and fall.”

If homeowners plan to partake in the festivities, TFD said they should spend the next few days making sure their sidewalks and driveways are clear and their lights are on. If homeowners don’t want to partake, they suggest turning off lights and telling families and kids to respect that boundary.

Another important note, staying on sidewalks and making sure children know they cannot run into roadways while trick-or-treating.

“Streets are for cars and sidewalks are for the kids and the families, but inevitably you get the criss-crossers,” Baker said. “Please just slow down and understand that on Halloween there’s going to be kids all over the place. Yes, a residential speed limit is 25 mph, but we don’t need to go 25 on that night. Really just slow down and pay attention.”

Ultimately, Baker suggests mapping out a plan and setting ground rules with kids to ensure everyone stays as safe as possible.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated...
UPDATE: Man charged in road-rage shooting that left woman dead
Interstate 10 was closed in both directions in Tucson Thursday, Oct. 21, due to a hazardous...
UPDATE: All lanes open again on I-10 after hazardous material leak at Wilmot Road
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin expresses ‘shock and sadness’ after prop gun shooting on set kills cinematographer
Road-rage cases on the rise
Two deadly Tucson road-rage incidents happen in one week
Firing and hiring: City sizes up terminations over vaccination mandate
City of Tucson makes plans to fire 300 workers

Latest News

Arizona’s Attorney General Mark Brnovich is asking for a temporary restraining order just one...
Arizona AG Brnovich asks for restraining order to stop federal COVID vaccine mandate
Details of the study were posted online Friday as U.S. regulators consider opening vaccinations...
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in kids
TFD advises parents to be proactive so Halloween costumes don’t lead to real-life scary situation
TFD advises parents to be proactive so Halloween costumes don’t lead to real-life scary situation
Tucson vaccine mandate
Tucson, governor continue back-and-forth on mandates