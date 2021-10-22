TFD advises parents to be proactive so Halloween costumes don’t lead to real-life scary situation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Halloween is about a week away and many parents are busy planning their child’s costumes. But with trick-or-treating comes a scary fact: Twice as many kids are killed while walking on Halloween compared with any other day of the year.

Barrett Baker, Tucson Fire Department Battalion Chief, suggests parents be proactive so their child’s Halloween costume doesn’t lead to a real-life scary situation.

“When we trick-or-treat it’s at night, so when we talk about darkness we don’t want to be dark as well,” Baker said. “The important thing with that is visibility, we need to see, so kids need to carry a flashlight so they don’t slip, trip and fall because they don’t see the rock in the road.”

Baker says being visible is just as important. TFD suggests reflective tape or glow sticks, especially for darker costumes or ones with masks.

“If the eye holes are covered with film in the darkness that’s going to prevent you from seeing,” Baker said. “You want to make sure you can see out of the mask and that the costume fits, because again if it’s dragging on the ground you could slip, trip and fall.”

If homeowners plan to partake in the festivities, TFD said they should spend the next few days making sure their sidewalks and driveways are clear and their lights are on. If homeowners don’t want to partake, they suggest turning off lights and telling families and kids to respect that boundary.

Another important note, staying on sidewalks and making sure children know they cannot run into roadways while trick-or-treating.

“Streets are for cars and sidewalks are for the kids and the families, but inevitably you get the criss-crossers,” Baker said. “Please just slow down and understand that on Halloween there’s going to be kids all over the place. Yes, a residential speed limit is 25 mph, but we don’t need to go 25 on that night. Really just slow down and pay attention.”

Ultimately, Baker suggests mapping out a plan and setting ground rules with kids to ensure everyone stays as safe as possible.

