Tucson and the Governor continue back and forth on mandates

By Bud Foster
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:21 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The back and forth between the City of Tucson and the Office of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey continues, with neither side giving ground.

But in the latest round, Tucson’s City Attorney Mike Rankin sent a letter to the Governor which pulls no punches and questions whether the Governor’s office has an understanding of the law.

Yesterday, the Governor sent a letter to the city through his legal counsel questioning the cities plans to fire up to 300 employees, including more than 100 police and fire, for failing to get vaccinated as is required under the vaccine mandate passed by the city council on Aug. 13.

The Governor’s counsel, Anni L. Foster, questioned whether the city had the right to question those who applied for “sincerely held religious beliefs” as an exemption to the mandate.

Rankin replied that Foster’s reading of the law “is simply wrong” and says the city has followed all federal and state law requirements when vetting the nearly 300 requests for religious exemptions. Nearly 80% were approved.

Rankin also questions whether the Governor’s office has the legal standing to use the general counsel to question the actions of a municipal government.

He also sarcastically thanks Foster for giving him a heads up that the letter was coming in a voice-mail just moments before the letter was publicly released and the Governor began to tweet about it.

Whether this will hold up is still a legal question before the Arizona State Supreme Court which will head arguments Nov. 2. There’s no way to predict how long it will take the court to render a decision.

It’s not the first time the city has been called out by state government officials.

When the city first passed its vaccine mandate on Aug. 13, the Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sent a letter reminding the city that mandates were prohibited by state lawmakers and threatened to withhold tens of millions of dollars in state shared revenues from the city.

“The city attorney is directed to continue to communicate with the attorney general and to the attorney general’s office that his Senate Bill 1487 complaint must be abandoned,” said Rankin.

A Maricopa County judge has ruled the state erred when passing the mask and vaccine mandates because they violated the single subject provision of the state law.

According to the law, any bill must deal with one subject only but in the case of the mandates, they were part of the budget reconciliation bills which is a violation.

“We’re prepared for whatever comes down,” said Tucson City Manager Michael Ortega. “If we get direction that’s different from this we’ll deal with that.”

Tucson city attorney's response to Gov. Doug Ducey's general council by KOLD News 13 on Scribd

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

