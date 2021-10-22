Tucson man facing murder charge after domestic fight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man is facing a murder charge related to the death of a man who he lived with.

Tucson police say 42-year-old Robert Jaime Martinez was charged with second-degree murder/domestic violence and booked into the Pima County Jail on Thursday, Oct. 21.

He was arrested by officers who were dispatched to a home in the 100 block of East Palmas Place in response to a domestic fight. Arriving officers found an unresponsive man with obvious signs of trauma in the home. The man was identified as 69-year-old Dan Emanuel Harris.

Harris was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts by TPD and Tucson Fire Department.

Martinez was at the home and detained by responding officers.

Harris and Martinez both lived at the home with other family members.

