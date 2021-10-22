UPDATE: Infant was in car involved in fatal road-rage shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An infant was unharmed in a road-rage shooting that left one woman dead and a man injured in Tucson earlier this week, according to court documents.

According to the interim complaint, several witnesses spoke to officers about the shooting.

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, officers responded to the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive and found a man and woman, who police said were in a romantic relationship, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was pronounced dead. The man is expected to recover from his injuries.

The TPD said Narcaroti and the man were traveling through a neighborhood when they got involved in a road-rage incident with Justin Clark Nichols, 30, and another person on a motorcycle.

Justin Clark Nichols, 30, facing charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment. (Tucson Police Department)

The TPD believes Nichols fired at the vehicle before speeding off.

The woman on the back of the motorcycle claimed the car Nichols shot at was following them too closely and swerved at them at one point.

Records state the woman told police she didn’t think Nichols was going to shoot, but didn’t call police afterward because she didn’t want him to be arrested.

The man who was shot said the motorcycle pulled in front of them before the woman on the back began to “antagonize him verbally.” The man said Nichols then began brake-checking him before pulling onto the side of the road, letting the car pass, chasing the car and shooting at the car.

Security video from the scene, which can be viewed below, showed a white motorcycle passing a home moments before a gun was fired.

The Tucson Police Department said Nichols was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 20, on charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment. He was found in a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street.

The TPD had held a news conference earlier in the day to ask for help in finding Nichols. The TPD said the community quickly responded and made a difference.

“Thanks in part to the overwhelming support from the community and media, detectives received information which assisted in identifying the suspect as Nichols,” the TPD said in a news release.

The TPD said no other suspects are being sought. They also said investigators found the motorcycle used in the shooting and it had been reported stolen. Per the documents, police also found a .40-caliber handgun, which matched shell casings found at the scene.

