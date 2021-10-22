Violent week pushes Tucson to all-time record for homicides

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It has been a record-breaking and violent week in Tucson.

On Thursday night, Oct. 21, the Old Pueblo recorded its 80th homicide with more than 72 days to go. That breaks the mark of 79 homicides, which was set in 2008.

Since Oct. 13 alone, there have been three deadly shootings, a fatal stabbing and a deadly domestic fight.

Fatal Road-Rage Stabbing

On Wednesday, Oct. 13, 53-year-old Louis James Gallardo was fatally stabbed during a road-rage incident on Interstate 10 near Craycroft Road.

As of Oct. 22, no one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.

The Tucson Police Department said its findings will be presented to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, which would decide if charges are necessary.

Fatal Shooting At Mission Manor Park

On Monday, Oct. 18, 21-year-old Ocean Frederick Washington was shot to death at Mission Manor Park on South 12th Avenue.

The TPD quickly arrested Deandre Isaiah Antone, 19, on charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

Fatal Road-Rage Shooting

On Tuesday, Oct. 19, 21-year-old Savannah Narcaroti was shot to death in a road-rage incident in the 3700 block of East Monte Vista Drive.

The next day, the TPD arrested 30-year-old Justin Clark Nichols on charges of first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault and endangerment. He was found in a hotel near Interstate 10 and West 22nd Street.

Another man was also injured in the shooting, but he has not been identified and is expected to survive.

The shooting is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or 911.

Fatal Shooting In Downtown Tucson

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 70-year-old Linda Marie Mendibles was fatally shot in downtown Tucson.

The TPD said Mendibles was found dead near West 18th Street and South Frontage Road.

As of Friday, Oct. 22, no suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Fatal Domestic Fight

On Thursday, Oct. 21, 69-year-old Dan Emanuel Harris died following a domestic fight at a home in the 100 block of East Palmas Place.

The TPD quickly arrested Robert Jaime Martinez, 42, on charges of second-degree murder.

Authorities said Harris and Martinez lived at the home with other family members.

Non-Fatal Stabbing At Kennedy Park

On Wednesday, Oct. 20, a woman was stabbed at Kennedy Park.

She was treated and released from the hospital, but the armed suspect escaped.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.