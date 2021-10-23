Bicyclist seriously hurt in accident in downtown Tucson
Traffic restricted on Broadway from Church to Scott
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously hurt in an accident in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The Tucson Police Department said traffic is restricted on Broadway, from Church to Scott.
