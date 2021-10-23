Advertise
Bicyclist seriously hurt in accident in downtown Tucson

Traffic restricted on Broadway from Church to Scott
A bicyclist was seriously hurt in an accident in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:48 AM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bicyclist was seriously hurt in an accident in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Tucson Police Department said traffic is restricted on Broadway, from Church to Scott.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

