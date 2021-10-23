Crash downtown causes Sun Tran to use alternate routes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An accident on Broadway from Church to Scott has shut down Sun Tran stops, downtown.

Sun Tran sent messages via Twitter saying,

“Sun Tran bus will provide service to streetcar stops along Broadway between Mercado & 4th Ave./9th St. Congress stops cannot be serviced at this time.”

“A Sun Tran bus is being dispatch to provide service to streetcar stops along Broadway west of the closure to Mercado.”

A bicyclist was seriously hurt in an accident in downtown Tucson on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The Tucson Police Department said traffic is restricted on Broadway, from Church to Scott.

Check back for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

