FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes next week

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warm and dry this weekend. Southwesterly winds will increase on Monday ahead of a pacific trough that is moving inland. A cold front will sweep across the area Monday into Tuesday bringing a slight chance for showers and much cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will be running 7-10 degrees below normal on Tuesday. Overnight lows will briefly fall into the upper-40s. Warmer by the second half of the week.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

