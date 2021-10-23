FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warm and dry this weekend. Southwesterly winds will increase on Monday ahead of a pacific trough that is moving inland. A cold front will sweep across the area Monday into Tuesday bringing a slight chance for showers and much cooler temperatures. Daytime highs will be running 7-10 degrees below normal on Tuesday. Overnight lows will briefly fall into the upper-40s. Warmer by the second half of the week.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the mid 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.
TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.