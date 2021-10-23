Man killed in plane crash identified as Tucson-area veterinarian Timothy Krone

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The lone person killed in a plane crash in Arivaca earlier this week has been identified as Dr. Timothy Krone, a local veterinarian.

According to an FAA report, Krone was piloting a Rockwell AC11 when it crashed Sunday, Oct. 17.

According to FlightAware, the plane left Ryan Airfield around 1:39 p.m. and traveled southwest before crashing around 2:02 p.m.

Krone worked at The Animal Care Center of Green Valley , which sent an email to customers announcing Krone’s death.

”It is with deep sorrow and a very heavy heart that I inform you of the death of one of our esteemed doctors,” the center said in the email. “Dr. Timothy Krone passed away unexpectedly in a tragic airplane crash. Dr. Krone was our colleague and friend as well as an important member of our veterinary community. We will all miss him far more than words could ever express.”

Krone’s stepdaughter Darby Shirley told KOLD’s Hannah Tiede that Krone taught a vet tech course at Pima Community College for nearly 10 years. Catch Hannah’s full report tonight at 10 p.m. by going to www.kold.com/live .

Krone’s family has started a GoFundMe drive and it has raised more than $13,000 by Friday, Oct. 22.

