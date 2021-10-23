Advertise
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side

A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:58 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old boy is in custody on Friday, Oct. 22 after, police say, he and another suspect shot another man earlier this week.

Tucson police arrested Patrick Martinez on Friday at his home neat South Midvale Park and West Headley Place. Martinez faces charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting. He was booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officers previously arrested Deandre Isaiah Antone, 19, who faces the same charges.

Authorities were called to the parking of Mission Manor Park around 3 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, where they found 21-year-old Ocean Frederick Washington suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite first responders treating him at the scene, Washington died there.

After collecting evidence and talking to witnesses, detectives say, they determined a large group of young adults had been in the parking lot when a someone drove onto the parking lot, sped around the group and fired several rounds, striking Washington.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

