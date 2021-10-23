Tucson film experts react to shooting on the set of “Rust”

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rising cinematographer Halyna Hutchins killed and a director injured after actor Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of the film “Rust” in New Mexico. This isn’t the first time a prop firearm has killed or injured someone on a movie set. Some film experts think it may be time to make a change when it comes to using weapons on set.

The gunfight at the OK Corral, one of many memorable movie scenes filmed right here in southern Arizona. Behind this movie magic, is a long list of precautions and safety measures taken when a weapon is used on set.

Experts say weapons are supplied to films by certified professionals who should brief everyone on set about the dangers. An injury on set by a prop weapon is possible but should be preventable.

The rule to protect crew members and actors is already there, but there are incidents where people may be messing around or not following guidelines.

″It’s so tragic and so easily preventable if you’ve got the right people. Every time you’re doing a scene with weapons on set, you’re having a safety meeting beforehand. You’re making sure that everybody completely understands what is going to happen,” said Rob Jensen, a former production manager of Old Tucson.

In the case of Hutchins’ death, there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

″Why was anybody even in the line of fire? Generally if you have the camera rolling and you want to have somebody shooting at the camera lens, there should never be anybody there.” Jensen said.

And that’s something actor, Jon Proudstar has learned himself. He starred in “Reservation Dogs” and frequently held a prop weapon.

″You get scared because of pyrotechnics. When there’s gun firing anything can happen, but when you see the care and attention put into this it gives you a little more sense of security,” Proudstar said.

Proudstar and Jensen both agree that it could be time for a change in the film industry when weapons are on set.

″Maybe it’s time to take away live fire on sets. We have the technology now. The cost of life is just not worth it and that young woman’s life is worth more than all the films made in history,” Proudstar said.

The firearm discharge involving Alec Baldwin is still under investigation. As of Friday, no charges had been filed.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.