Washington rallies in second half to hand Arizona its 19th straight loss

The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson Friday night.
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in Tucson Friday night.(Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In what was arguably the most disheartening loss of the season, the Wildcats blew a 16-7 lead as the Washington Huskies came from behind to beat Arizona 21-16.

The Huskies scored 14 unanswered points, the first touchdown coming as a result of Arizona’s only turnover of the night, when Tuli Letuligasenoa intercepted Will Plummer on the Huskies’ 29-yard-line. It took four plays for Washington four plays to find the end zone. That swung the momentum in favor of the Huskies who never looked back.

Arizona’s sole touchdown came by way of a Jamarye Joiner 1-yard rush. 3 Arizona field goals accounted for the rest of the points.

Will Plummer, making his first start since the loss to NAU, threw for 63 yards.

The Wildcats were without two starting quarterbacks. Jordan McCloud injured his knee and ankle in a loss to UCLA on Oct. 9 while Gunner Cruz injured his thumb in a loss to Colorado on Oct. 16.

With Cruz and McCloud out for the season, Plummer got the start. He threw for 57 yards and the costly interception early in the fourth quarter.

Arizona did most of its damage on the ground with Stevie Rocker Jr. running for 87 yards and Jalen John adding 65 yards.

Jamarye Joiner, a wide receiver from Cienega High, ran for only 25 yards but did have a touchdown for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have not beaten the Huskies since 2014 and lost 44-27 in last year’s meeting in Seattle.

The Cats hit the road next week to try and snap their now 19-game losing streak at USC. Gametime Saturday is 4:00 p.m.

