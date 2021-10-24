FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy tomorrow. A cold front brings a double-digit drop in our temperatures by Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will shift east tomorrow as a pacific storm drops down from the northwest. A cold front will sweep through late Monday into Tuesday increasing our winds, cloud cover and bringing a slight chance for light rain by Tuesday morning. It moves out quickly on Tuesday, producing gusty winds out towards the east. Daytime highs will be about 10 degrees cooler by Tuesday afternoon with overnight temperatures falling in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear skies in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance before 11AM. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

