Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy tomorrow. A cold front brings a double-digit drop in our temperatures by Tuesday

KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 3:41 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will shift east tomorrow as a pacific storm drops down from the northwest. A cold front will sweep through late Monday into Tuesday increasing our winds, cloud cover and bringing a slight chance for light rain by Tuesday morning. It moves out quickly on Tuesday, producing gusty winds out towards the east. Daytime highs will be about 10 degrees cooler by Tuesday afternoon with overnight temperatures falling in the 30s and 40s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear skies in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance before 11AM. Decreasing clouds with highs in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in accident in downtown Tucson
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
Dr. Timothy Krone died in a plane crash in Arivaca on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Man killed in plane crash identified as Tucson-area veterinarian Timothy Krone
Differential water rates
Pima County prepares to file suit against Tucson over water rates

Latest News

Small earthquake rattles Southern California
Small earthquake rattles Southern California
October 24 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm sunny Sunday but isolated showers possible Tuesday
KOLD First Alert forecast, Friday afternoon, Oct. 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Changes next week
KOLD 10 P.M. FORECAST OCT. 23, 2021
KOLD 10 PM FORECAST OCT. 23, 2021