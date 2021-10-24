FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm sunny Sunday but isolated showers possible Tuesday
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:27 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warm and dry today and Monday. A weather system brings much cooler temperatures and a chance of a light showers across parts of southeast Arizona late Monday night into Tuesday. Warming back up above normal by the end of next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear skies in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s. Gusty winds.
TUESDAY: 40% rain chance. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
