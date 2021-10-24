Former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods dies at 67

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Arizona Attorney General and politician Grant Woods died Saturday afternoon. Woods served as Attorney General from 1991 until 1999 and was a supporter of former senator John McCain.

Woods’ cause of death is unknown at this time and he was 67 years old. In the 1980s, Woods served as the first congressional chief of staff for the late Senator John McCain. Woods also supported McCain when he ran for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination in 2010. He was also selected by his colleagues as the nation’s top attorney general in 1995.

Woods graduated from Arizona State University College of Law in 1979. Woods recently led the review of a resident death at Canyon Winds Retirement Community in August after a 90-year-old man was found dead in a transport van.

Woods is also the founder of the Mesa Boys & Girls Club, the Mesa Education Foundation and the Mesa Arts Academy. The Mesa Boys & Girls Club is named after Woods. As Attorney General, Woods also created MEAPA, an organization dedicated to promoting public awareness about elder abuse and late-in-life domestic violence.

Woods leaves behind his wife, former Fox and CBS news anchor Marlene Galan Woods, and five kids.

