Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest
Advertisement

Picasso artworks auctioned for combined $109M in Las Vegas

Pablo Picasso, "Femme au béret rouge-orange"
Pablo Picasso, "Femme au béret rouge-orange"(Sotheby's and MGM Resorts)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Eleven Pablo Picasso artworks have been sold for a combined $109 million in a Las Vegas auction coinciding with the artist’s 140th birthday. The nine paintings and two ceramic pieces had been displayed inside the Picasso restaurant at the Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art for more than two decades until owner MGM Resorts decided earlier this year to sell them. Auction officials say Picasso’s 1938 portrait of his muse Marie-Thérèse Walter entitled “Femme au béret rouge-orange” (“Woman in a reddish-orange hat”) sold for $40.5 million, well above estimates of $20 million to $30 million. The painting last sold at auction in the 1980s for around $900,000.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Chuck Huckelberry
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in accident in downtown Tucson
A boy in his early teens was arrested Friday with a 21-year-old man's murder.
Teen arrested after murder on Tucson’s south side
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
Dr. Timothy Krone died in a plane crash in Arivaca on Sunday, Oct. 17.
Man killed in plane crash identified as Tucson-area veterinarian Timothy Krone
Sun Tran bus (Source: Sun Tran)
Crash downtown causes Sun Tran to use alternate routes

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., center, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, left, exchange places at...
Twitter suspends Indiana Rep. Jim Banks’ official account
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden, key senators huddle as Democrats drive toward budget deal
The band announced the death of Black, born David Blatt, in a statement Saturday.
Jay Black, singer for Jay and the Americans, dies at 82
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash
The Arizona Wildcats hosted the Washington Huskies in a Pac-12 game at Arizona Stadium in...
Washington rallies in second half to hand Arizona its 19th straight loss