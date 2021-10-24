Advertise
Small earthquake rattles Southern California

The magnitude 3.6 quake hit just after 7 a.m. and was centered about a mile south-southeast of the Boyle Heights neighborhood.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A small earthquake near downtown Los Angeles on Sunday morning was felt widely across Southern California. The magnitude 3.6 quake hit just after 7 a.m. and was centered about a mile south-southeast of the Boyle Heights neighborhood, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Trina Schrader says the quake was felt at the department’s headquarters in Monterey Park. Schrader says there have been no reports of damage or injury.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

