TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound closed near Benson due to crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, Interstate 10 westbound is closed near Benson due to a crash on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to AZDPS, a semi rolled over injuring the driver.

The freeway is closed at milepost 296. All westbound traffic must exit the freeway onto SR 90 southbound.

Drivers can take that road to SR 82 westbound, and take either SR 83 or I-19 to get back onto the I-10.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

