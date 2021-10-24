TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, Interstate 10 westbound has partially reopened near Benson following a crash on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to AZDPS, a semi rolled over injuring the driver.

The left lane is open at milepost 296. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for fully reopening.

