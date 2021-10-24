Advertise
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 westbound partially reopens near Benson following crash

(AZ 511)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to ADOT, Interstate 10 westbound has partially reopened near Benson following a crash on Saturday, Oct. 23.

According to AZDPS, a semi rolled over injuring the driver.

The left lane is open at milepost 296. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

There is no estimated time for fully reopening.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for updates.

