Body found in reclamation pond near Kino Sports Complex

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A body was found in a pond near the Kino Sports Complex in Tucson early Monday, Oct. 25.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers are working with the Tucson Fire Department to recover the body at Sam Lena Park, which is located near East Ajo Way and South Country Club Road.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local and late-breaking stories.

