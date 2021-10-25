Cardinals streak stays alive after 31-5 victory over Texans in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kyler Murray and company continue rolling! The Arizona Cardinals took down the Houston Texans 31-5 in a highly anticipated showdown on Sunday afternoon, keeping their undefeated streak alive at 7-0. Murray finished the day with 261 passing yards, three touchdowns and one interception. The Cardinals newest pickup from the Eagles, tight end Zach Ertz, made his Cardinals debut with 66 receiving yards and one touchdown. Texans quarterback Davis Mills finished with 135 passing yards and no touchdowns.

The Texans defense broke through the Cardinals offensive line in the first quarter, sacking Murray twice for loss of yards, resulting in two Cardinals punts. Murray had a scare late in the first quarter when he was sacked in the end zone, resulting in a Texans safety. Murray was down for awhile and was taken to the injury tent for examination, but came back to the field shortly after.

After the scare, the Cardinals offense erupted in the second quarter, with Hopkins scoring the Cardinals opening touchdown against his former team, putting the Red Birds up 7-5. On the Texans next drive, Cardinals linebacker Markus Golden sacked Mills, causing a fumble. The Cardinals recovered the fumble, and a 41-yard pass from Murray to A.J. Green set up the Cardinals at the Houston 4-yard line. A short pass from Murray to Christian Kirk put the Cardinals up 14-5 late in the second quarter.

Cardinals defense broke through the Texans offensive line again, causing them to punt after a quick three-and-out with 1:43 left in the second quarter. However, the Texans defense had a quick answer, sacking Murray as the Cardinals were driving down the field. Cardinals settled for a field goal from Matt Prater, putting them up 17-5 at halftime.

The third quarter opened up with a Texans punt, then the Cardinals took over from there. Ertz broke through the Texans secondary after a deep pass from Murray, resulting in a 47-yard touchdown pass and a 24-5 Cardinals lead. Cardinals defense made quick work of the Texans offense, putting them away for another three-and-out. However, Murray attempted to recreate another deep pass to Ertz a couple plays later, and Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. intercepted Murray’s pass. The Texans offense couldn’t convert after the interception, and were forced to punt once again.

The Texans offense was stagnant, unable to create big plays throughout the game. Golden sacked Mills twice, and the Cardinals defense kept the Texans from scoring any touchdowns. The Cardinals defense created 5 three-and-outs for the Texans. In the fourth quarter with 10:22 left in the game, running back James Conner broke free, resulting in a 18-yard rushing touchdown, giving the Cardinals a commanding 31-5 lead and sealing the victory.

The 7-0 Cardinals will be back at State Farm Stadium this Thursday to take on the 6-1 Green Bay Packers at 5:20 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.